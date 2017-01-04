A V Rajwade: Another depression on the horizon?

Since the 2008 crisis, global trade growth, in absolute terms and also as a percentage of the global output, has been uneven and well below the trend line of the previous three decades. Global trade registered a sharp fall in 2009. But there was a revival in 2010 and 2011, and stronger growth in the following three years. Trade has registered a drop in 2015, partly because of a fall in commodity prices in general and in particular, crude oil, the world’s most traded commodity. A few months back, at their last summit meeting, G20 leaders expressed “concern (at) the slow growth ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?