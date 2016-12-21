A V Rajwade: Gauging the yuan's value

Despite its continued appreciation, the currency seems undervalued

During the US election campaign, Donald Trump had claimed that the Chinese are “devaluing their currency... They’re using our country as a piggy bank to rebuild China”. His post-election statements and actions do not suggest that his views have changed: The threat of imposing 45% duty on imports from China remains. The reality is that, instead of the US being China’s “piggy bank” it has for long been the largest financer of US fiscal/trade deficits given its holdings of treasury bonds: Last week, it became the second largest (next to Japan), as a ...

A V Rajwade