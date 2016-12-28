A V Rajwade: IMF's agent of change

Despite her conviction, Lagarde has brought about policy changes at the organisation

Several women in powerful positions are not having a good December. The South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, is under impeachment. After the terrorist attack in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have greater problems in pursuing her immigration policies — and in leading the post-Brexit European Union. US Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen is facing heat from President-elect Donald Trump, and the Fed’s “independence” could come under threat. The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, was recently convicted by a ...

A V Rajwade