A V Rajwade: Law of unintended consequences

This law coupled with Trump's trade protectionist policy may see China emerge as new economic leader

This law coupled with Trump's trade protectionist policy may see China emerge as new economic leader

Since the election of President Donald Trump, the dollar has remained strong; he has reiterated his pre-election policy threats/promises on several issues, and announced his team. Neither bodes well for the future of global trade and international cooperation on other issues. Two particular targets have been Mexico, the US’ second-largest export market, and China, the global manufacturing/trading superpower. In a way, one admires the boldness of the man elected by a minority of Americans (his opponent got three million more votes — but was defeated by the “electoral ...

A V Rajwade