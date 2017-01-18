A V Rajwade: Not on an equal footing

While searching for papers by Viral Acharya after his appointment as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, I came across one titled “Sovereign Debt, Government Myopia, and the Financial Sector” (October 2011), a subject of topical interest to us. (The paper is co-authored by Raghuram Rajan.) My objective was to understand the authors’ views on the issue. Frankly, I was disappointed with the content and logic of the paper; also, I could not understand the conclusion. For a start, the paper discusses issues relating to sovereign debt defaults ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?