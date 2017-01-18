A V Rajwade: Not on an equal footing

Paper discusses issues relating to sovereign debt defaults irrespective of the currency of the debt

Paper discusses issues relating to sovereign debt defaults irrespective of the currency of the debt

While searching for papers by Viral Acharya after his appointment as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, I came across one titled “Sovereign Debt, Government Myopia, and the Financial Sector” (October 2011), a subject of topical interest to us. (The paper is co-authored by Raghuram Rajan.) My objective was to understand the authors’ views on the issue. Frankly, I was disappointed with the content and logic of the paper; also, I could not understand the conclusion. For a start, the paper discusses issues relating to sovereign debt defaults ...

A V Rajwade