A vote for competence

With a little more than a year and a half to go for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday effected a long-awaited reshuffle of his council of ministers, which was a clear attempt to improve the capability quotient by bringing in new people with proven administrative experience. Of the nine new ministers of state, four were former bureaucrats with distinguished service records. It is also significant that three of them have been given independent charge of important ministries straightaway, indicating Mr Modi’s desire to address concerns over talent deficit ...