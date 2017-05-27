A wealth of spiritualism

The death of Nemi Chand Jain, better known to the world as Chandraswami, marked the passing of one era of spiritual gurus, uniquely referred to as “godmen” in India. Best known for his close links to an astonishing variety of movers and shakers, including Dawood Ibrahim, Adnan Khashoggi, the Sultan of Brunei and two prime ministers (P V Narasimha Rao and Chandra Shekhar), Chandraswami represented the last of the Rasputin-type gurus, with their elite political contacts and sinister reputations. He somehow survived accusations of cheating, Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (Fera) ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?