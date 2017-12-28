A welcome respite

In the immediate aftermath of a bitterly fought Gujarat Assembly election as well as the 2G case verdict, there were growing worries of a complete washout of the winter session of Parliament.

Thankfully, the evidence of the past couple of days shows that the two main political parties are getting down to business, notwithstanding the sharp differences over the Triple Talaq Bill, which eventually was passed by the Lok Sabha late on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was heavily criticised for insinuating that former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former vice-president Hamid ...