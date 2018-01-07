A welcome step: A letter on Sebi approves e-transaction to ease business

The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently approved the proposal of inclusion of electronic mode as a valid method of communication to the shareholders to encourage the e-green initiative and digital initiatives. It is indeed a welcome step and would largely cut down expenses and lead to faster communication.Further, has also taken initiative in respect of payment of credit to the shareholders through electronic mode which facilitates instantaneous credit to the bank account of the shareholders. Shareholders by and large have opted for this which has drastically cut down the time taken for credit through physical mode. Still there are a large number of shareholders who have not opted for receiving through electronic mode.Payment of to the shareholders by warrants and pay orders is still being continued and has not made it mandatory to receive the by the shareholders through electronic mode. It is now high time that makes it mandatory to receive the only through electronic mode and do away with physical segment as far as payment of is concerned. Needless to add, this would reduce time and administrative work.