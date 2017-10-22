A year of reckoning

The inaugural trading session of Samvat 2074 saw both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty shedding points on profit-booking. All sectoral indices closed in the red; the worst being the Nifty Bank Index, which dropped 1.25 per cent due to selling pressures from private banks. The overall mood was dragged down by weak European markets, especially as the political crisis in Spain continues to deepen. On the domestic front, the last Samvat was notable for the striking contrast between poor economic fundamentals and good market returns. The pace of economic growth in India has ...