Aadhaar and the judgment

This week’s judgment affirming that Indians do, in fact, have a fundamental right to privacy is momentous. It is among the most important constitutional decisions in decades; some have compared it even to Kesavananda Bharati in 1973, which decisively limited Parliament’s ability to amend the Constitution. The reason why it may be so important is that it is a reminder, one which was sorely needed, that India was conceived of as a nation that prioritised the individual over the collective. It was a country where majoritarian sentiment — whether legislative or popular ...