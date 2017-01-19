Aakar Patel: India and the loss of sovereignty

This week, on Tuesday night, they showed Close Encounters of the Third Kind on television again. Steven Spielberg’s 1977 movie ends with the hero, played by Richard Dreyfuss, entering an alien ship headed to the unknown. This is quite similar to the way we’re going to feel about the next two decades. The changes they will bring will be so profound, the things invented will be so astonishing, they may as well come from an alien world. Most of these things we will not be able to anticipate. There are some who have consistently seen into the next two decades really ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?