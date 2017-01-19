Aakar Patel: India and the loss of sovereignty

In two decades, foreign corporations, far more powerful and motivated than the state

In two decades, foreign corporations, far more powerful and motivated than the state, will be bigger agents of change

This week, on Tuesday night, they showed Close Encounters of the Third Kind on television again. Steven Spielberg’s 1977 movie ends with the hero, played by Richard Dreyfuss, entering an alien ship headed to the unknown. This is quite similar to the way we’re going to feel about the next two decades. The changes they will bring will be so profound, the things invented will be so astonishing, they may as well come from an alien world. Most of these things we will not be able to anticipate. There are some who have consistently seen into the next two decades really ...

Aakar Patel