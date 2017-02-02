Aakar Patel: The awaited return of Arnab Goswami

Republic TV will climb to the top spot easily, but at the cost of important, deserving news

Republic TV will climb to the top spot easily, but at the cost of important, deserving news

The brilliant anchor and editor Arnab Goswami is to launch his news television station, Republic TV, next month. The station was originally named just Republic (possibly so that Mr Goswami could tweak his famous signature line to “the Republic wants to know”). On January 31, Business Standard reported the word “TV” had to be added after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Subramanian Swamy complained that merely “Republic” violated the Emblems and Names Act, which protects certain words from commercial use. Having worked in many newspapers I can ...

Aakar Patel