TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

R Gopalakrishnan: Setbacks can spur leaps ahead
Business Standard

Aakar Patel: The bleak future of newspapers

With paper gone, news will disappear by 2020. And, with it, serendipity of discovering a good read

Aakar Patel 

Aakar Patel I will write in this column, as often as I can, about the future. Meaning what we can anticipate in the next few years, when most of us will still be around. It is said that those of us who will live on to about 2045 or so might live forever. That being the year by when it will have been possible to create an artificial intelligence so superior to man’s that all of our problems, including the biological, will be resolved. But 2045 is far away. Three decades of change at the pace of technology’s exponential growth will produce a world a hundred times more different in 2045 than ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Aakar Patel: The bleak future of newspapers

With paper gone, news will disappear by 2020. And, with it, serendipity of discovering a good read

With paper gone, news will disappear by 2020. And, with it, the serendipity of discovering a good read I will write in this column, as often as I can, about the future. Meaning what we can anticipate in the next few years, when most of us will still be around. It is said that those of us who will live on to about 2045 or so might live forever. That being the year by when it will have been possible to create an artificial intelligence so superior to man’s that all of our problems, including the biological, will be resolved. But 2045 is far away. Three decades of change at the pace of technology’s exponential growth will produce a world a hundred times more different in 2045 than ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Aakar Patel: The bleak future of newspapers

With paper gone, news will disappear by 2020. And, with it, serendipity of discovering a good read

I will write in this column, as often as I can, about the future. Meaning what we can anticipate in the next few years, when most of us will still be around. It is said that those of us who will live on to about 2045 or so might live forever. That being the year by when it will have been possible to create an artificial intelligence so superior to man’s that all of our problems, including the biological, will be resolved. But 2045 is far away. Three decades of change at the pace of technology’s exponential growth will produce a world a hundred times more different in 2045 than ...

image
Business Standard
177 22