Aakar Patel: The bleak future of newspapers

With paper gone, news will disappear by 2020. And, with it, serendipity of discovering a good read

With paper gone, news will disappear by 2020. And, with it, the serendipity of discovering a good read

I will write in this column, as often as I can, about the future. Meaning what we can anticipate in the next few years, when most of us will still be around. It is said that those of us who will live on to about 2045 or so might live forever. That being the year by when it will have been possible to create an artificial intelligence so superior to man’s that all of our problems, including the biological, will be resolved. But 2045 is far away. Three decades of change at the pace of technology’s exponential growth will produce a world a hundred times more different in 2045 than ...

Aakar Patel