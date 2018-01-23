AAP must introspect: Office of profit fiasco has dented party's reputation

It is ironic that a party which came to power on the back of a robust anti-corruption platform in its maiden electoral attempt should find itself challenging a decision of the Election Commission that suggests gross irregularities in its own practices.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) accusations that former chief election commissioner A K Joti chose to take the decision to disqualify 20 MLAs on his last day in office as a means of currying favour with the ruling regime sound disingenuous. The disqualification of 20 AAP legislators from the Delhi Assembly for accepting offices of ...