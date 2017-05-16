AAP: Same difference

It is rapidly headed the way of other political parties

Public memory is not so proverbially short as to forget a global headline-attracting campaign against corruption less than five years ago led by the Gandhian social worker, Anna Hazare, that melded into a political movement three months later by former income-tax officer Arvind Kejriwal. Now, with a tawdry corruption scandal threatening to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), this promising political experiment looks set to go the way of all other political parties. The party Mr Kejriwal created in November 2012 appeared to offer a fresh vision to fight iniquity and corruption that afflict ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment