TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Meryl Streep: When the powerful bully, we all lose

Sunita Narain: Perverse policy leads to bad air
Business Standard

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: The dollar's future in 2017

If the overvalued dollar continues to rise and impinges on growth, the US treasury should intervene

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly 

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly If there’s one thing that could stand in the way of Donald Trump’s grand plans of ramping America’s economic growth up using fiscal stimulus, which is a combination of aggressive tax cuts and massive government spending, it would be the rising value of the US dollar. Since the November US election results, the dollar index (a weighted average of the US dollar’s exchange rate versus major trading partners) is up by about 4.5 per cent. This came on top of a secular rise in the dollar over the last five years: Between September 2011 and October 2016 the index was up by ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: The dollar's future in 2017

If the overvalued dollar continues to rise and impinges on growth, the US treasury should intervene

If the overvalued dollar continues to rise and impinges on growth, the US treasury should intervene If there’s one thing that could stand in the way of Donald Trump’s grand plans of ramping America’s economic growth up using fiscal stimulus, which is a combination of aggressive tax cuts and massive government spending, it would be the rising value of the US dollar. Since the November US election results, the dollar index (a weighted average of the US dollar’s exchange rate versus major trading partners) is up by about 4.5 per cent. This came on top of a secular rise in the dollar over the last five years: Between September 2011 and October 2016 the index was up by ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: The dollar's future in 2017

If the overvalued dollar continues to rise and impinges on growth, the US treasury should intervene

If there’s one thing that could stand in the way of Donald Trump’s grand plans of ramping America’s economic growth up using fiscal stimulus, which is a combination of aggressive tax cuts and massive government spending, it would be the rising value of the US dollar. Since the November US election results, the dollar index (a weighted average of the US dollar’s exchange rate versus major trading partners) is up by about 4.5 per cent. This came on top of a secular rise in the dollar over the last five years: Between September 2011 and October 2016 the index was up by ...

image
Business Standard
177 22