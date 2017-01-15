Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: The dollar's future in 2017

If the overvalued dollar continues to rise and impinges on growth, the US treasury should intervene

If there’s one thing that could stand in the way of Donald Trump’s grand plans of ramping America’s economic growth up using fiscal stimulus, which is a combination of aggressive tax cuts and massive government spending, it would be the rising value of the US dollar. Since the November US election results, the dollar index (a weighted average of the US dollar’s exchange rate versus major trading partners) is up by about 4.5 per cent. This came on top of a secular rise in the dollar over the last five years: Between September 2011 and October 2016 the index was up by ...

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly