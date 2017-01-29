TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Should India adopt policies to level playing field for Internet companies
Business Standard

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: Trade war between US and China

Protectionism is not a zero-sum game; it will end up hurting both the players

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly 

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly What gives Donald Trump the gumption to take China on, question the long established “One China” policy and threaten to impose punitive tariffs on imports? The simple (or perhaps simplistic) answer to this question lies in the balance of trade between the two economies. China sells much more in dollar terms to the US than it buys from it. In 2015, US exports to China were only $116.2 billion while imports from China hit a new record of $483.9 million. The upshot is that if there is indeed a trade war, the bigger seller China would stand to lose.  Does the massive ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: Trade war between US and China

Protectionism is not a zero-sum game; it will end up hurting both the players

Protectionism is not a zero-sum game; it will end up hurting both the players What gives Donald Trump the gumption to take China on, question the long established “One China” policy and threaten to impose punitive tariffs on imports? The simple (or perhaps simplistic) answer to this question lies in the balance of trade between the two economies. China sells much more in dollar terms to the US than it buys from it. In 2015, US exports to China were only $116.2 billion while imports from China hit a new record of $483.9 million. The upshot is that if there is indeed a trade war, the bigger seller China would stand to lose.  Does the massive ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: Trade war between US and China

Protectionism is not a zero-sum game; it will end up hurting both the players

What gives Donald Trump the gumption to take China on, question the long established “One China” policy and threaten to impose punitive tariffs on imports? The simple (or perhaps simplistic) answer to this question lies in the balance of trade between the two economies. China sells much more in dollar terms to the US than it buys from it. In 2015, US exports to China were only $116.2 billion while imports from China hit a new record of $483.9 million. The upshot is that if there is indeed a trade war, the bigger seller China would stand to lose.  Does the massive ...

image
Business Standard
177 22