About wife and a girlfriend

Market wizards like Warren Buffett are known for their faith in long-term investing and aversion to tactical trading. Their philosophy: buy stock at the right price at the right time, then sit back and relax. Let your stock grow with time. Indian value investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (pictured) doesn’t seem to agree with that stance. Comparing long-term investment with having a wife and and trading with a girlfriend, he said, “Both are important to get a wholesome life experience.”
First Published: Thu, December 14 2017. 22:36 IST

