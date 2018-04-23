Acid test for the exam system

What are the stakes to game the examination system in India? To get an answer one has to ride the metro to Vikas Marg in East Delhi. As one steps out of the station the walls opposite in three directions are blanketed with billboards. Each advertises services to train students for myriad examinations.

The numerous shacks, often just a room, scream they provide the best route to “crack” an exam. Jostling with them for space are the exam book sellers, also fiercely competitive. Various estimates put the numbers of these institutes in the national capital region at ...