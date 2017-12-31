Letters: Act before it is too late

This is in reference to your report “14 die in fire at pub during b'day bash.” Both, owners of these pubs and BMC is equally responsible for this tragedy which occurred at 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro pubs. Now after the incident BMC commissioner has suspended five junior officers, but those are nothing but scapegoats, as ideally he himself should have taken the moral responsibility and resigned. We all know that after a fortnight or a month this tragedy will be forgotten, as we have a very short memory. These officers too might be back on duty. Only an inquiry, which has been initiated by Maharastra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, will reveal the reason for this tragedy.



This tragedy has once again forced us to ponder what is the status of pubs, bars and eateries in NCR. As there are thousands of such places in NCR alone and most of them would be found flouting the fire safety norms. Whether fire officials do some random checks to assess the ground situation is another big question as obtaining an NOC should not be construed as following the norm. We all know that an NOC could be obtained from fire department, even if they are flouting the standard norms by greasing the palms. We in Delhi should not wait for any such tragedy to happen to act and strict punishment should be meted out to the guilty in Kamla Mill fire case to send a strong message.



, Noidacan be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:The Editor, Business StandardNehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.inAll must have a postal address and telephone number