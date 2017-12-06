Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in a short telefilm that stresses conservation of soil health and encourages adoption of the Soil Health Card Scheme, launched by the government in 2015. Kumar, who is a brand ambassador of several other government programmes, usually charges a bomb for even a brief appearance in a show. However, officials from the ministry of agriculture said the actor had not charged a fee for this project.
Actor of the soil
Akshay Kumar had not charged a fee for short telefilm, says officials from agriculture ministry
Business Standard Last Updated at December 6, 2017 22:52 IST
