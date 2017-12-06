JUST IN
Thumbs down for subsidies
Business Standard

Actor of the soil

Akshay Kumar had not charged a fee for short telefilm, says officials from agriculture ministry

Business Standard 

Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in a short telefilm that stresses conservation of soil health and encourages adoption of the Soil Health Card Scheme, launched by the government in 2015. Kumar, who is a brand ambassador of several other government programmes, usually charges a bomb for even a brief appearance in a show. However, officials from the ministry of agriculture said the actor had not charged a fee for this project.
First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 22:37 IST

