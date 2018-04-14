Adam Gondvi's India

Kaaju bhune hain plate pe, whiskey gilaas mein; Utraa hain ramrajya vidhayak niwaas mein [Roasted cashew on the plate, the finest malt in the crystal; It is as if the Lord Ram’s reign has descended in the MLA (member of legislative assembly) residence] — Adam Gondvi The farcical, and deeply hypocritical, debate about what our politicians eat before going to work, reminded me of this couplet by Ramnath Singh, or, as he was better known, Adam Gondvi.

Of course, India has worse things to be ashamed of. For instance, the alleged rape of woman by an MLA in Unnao. ...