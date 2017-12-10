Adani Enterprises can surprise

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is one company I would back to stage the surprise of the year.

The ‘mother’ of the Adani Group companies — comprising many businesses — has been valued at only Rs 16,600 crore. There are two reasons for this extensive discount: One, the company has extended loans to Adani Power, which is in a temporary bother with regard to the pricing of coal and corresponding remuneration from the state electricity board; two, the status of loans extended to the Carmichael coal mine implementation in Australia. The market has taken a conservative ...