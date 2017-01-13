Aditi Phadnis: Why the BJP needs to win Uttar Pradesh

Because if it doesn't, the knives will be out in the Sangh Parivar for the BJP president and the PM

There’s no two ways about it. Narendra Modi has to win Uttar Pradesh. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot form a government, it must at least emerge as the single-largest party. It has to. It must. Because if it doesn’t, the knives will be out in the Sangh Parivar for two people: the party president and the Prime Minister. And the preparations have already begun. But first, the best case scenario. The thinking in the BJP is: for the first time, the party has managed to transcend caste and religion in UP by the demonetisation move. It is now just class. That ...

Aditi Phadnis