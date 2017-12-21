Adityanath takes up a challenge

Every time an Uttar Pradesh chief minister has visited Noida during his tenure, he has gone on to lose the next election. It started with Congress’ Veer Bahadur Singh who visited Noida in 1988 and lost the next election.

Successor Narayan Dutt Tiwari met with the same fate in 1989, followed by Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1995, BJP’s Kalyan Singh in 1999 and BSP’s Mayawati in 2012. Current state CM Yogi Adityanath hopes to break the jinx — he will visit Noida on December 23 to take a look at the arrangements for the inauguration of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Christmas.