The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got a shot in the arm for its preparations for the Tripura assembly polls slated for March 2018. The party believes six legislators in Tripura are likely to vote for its presidential candidate And this could pave the way for these legislators and others in Trinamool in the state to join the in the run-up to the assembly polls.

The state currently has a Left Front government led by Manik Sarkar. A Trinamool leader conceded his party had a tenuous hold over the legislators, and in some cases didn’t even have their mobile phone numbers.