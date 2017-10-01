Adventure of TrinTrin

The is taking a leaf out of the service book of and to offer citizens in traffic-ridden Bengaluru bicycles to navigate the city. It plans to bring TrinTrin, a bicycle sharing service popular in smaller Mysuru, to the state capital. Though booking a bicycle would be easy — via an app — a reason for worry is the lack of dedicated lanes that makes riding the two-wheeler on the streets unsafe. The saving grace is that despite traffic, cycling is already popular in the city, because of its salubrious climate.

