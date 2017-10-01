The Karnataka government is taking a leaf out of the service book of Uber and Ola to offer citizens in traffic-ridden Bengaluru bicycles to navigate the city. It plans to bring TrinTrin, a bicycle sharing service popular in smaller Mysuru, to the state capital. Though booking a bicycle would be easy — via an app — a reason for worry is the lack of dedicated lanes that makes riding the two-wheeler on the streets unsafe. The saving grace is that despite traffic, cycling is already popular in the city, because of its salubrious climate.
Adventure of TrinTrin
Business Standard Last Updated at October 1, 2017 22:58 IST
