Affordable housing, RERA among key triggers for real estate in 2018

The BSE S&P Realty Index was the biggest gainer in 2017, more than doubling investor wealth.

While the sector may not generate the 106 per cent returns it achieved last year, brokerages continue to be bullish on the sector and expect select stocks to do well on the back of sector consolidation because of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), government thrust on affordable housing and expectations of a demand upturn after sluggish performance over the past few years. Analysts at ICICI Securities say that with the implementation of RERA picking up pace, they ...