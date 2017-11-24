After Dalveer Bhandari what?

It is undoubtedly a great achievement for Dalveer Bhandari to make it where the courageous Radhabinod Pal didn’t 70 years ago.

But amidst the wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth in Britain at Sir Christopher Greenwood’s defeat for a seat on the International Court of Justice, I cannot but reflect whether the honour in the Hague will make any difference to India’s tortuous legal system. Indians don’t need to read Penderel Moon’s incisive little book, Strangers in India, to know that delay and dilatoriness are probably the least of the problems in ...