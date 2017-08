Soon after the chief justice’s court delivered the historical right to privacy judgment on Thursday it also saw the low end of litigation. Two swamis, dressed in robes, challenged the appointment of the chief justice-designate, Dipak Misra, on vague grounds. The court patiently heard them vigorously arguing in Hindi for an hour, peppered with hilarious moments, but in the end the imposed Rs 10 lakh as fine on each of them for wasting judicial time and indulging in “publicity stunts” through public interest litigation.