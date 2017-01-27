After weak results, Ashok Leyland hopeful of recovery

The fall in light commercial vehicles has been steeper

Rising raw material costs and demonetisation impacted December quarter performance of Ashok Leyland. The company posted an eight per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to Rs4,723 crore on the back of a nine per cent growth in unit sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales. Light-commercial-vehicle unit sales were down 2.5 per cent year on year in the quarter. Analysts had already given growth warnings, given the sharp decline in retail sales after demonetisation. Demand continues to be soft as fleet operators are struggling with lower capacity utilisation and ...

Ram Prasad Sahu