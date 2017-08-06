Ahead of his time

Recent complaints by passengers that they were kept waiting as VIPs boarded the scheduled flights seem to have had an effect on airport officials, particularly those in Bengaluru. After a quick trip to the city airport to announce heli-taxi plans for the tech hub’s harrowed commuters, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was ready to leave the VIP lounge to board a plane when an aide urged him to take it easy as there was time before the plane was ready to depart. A Bengaluru International Airport official told the aide to ensure that passengers were not kept waiting for the VIP. Only after Sinha was convinced that passengers won’t be inconvenienced did he wait for a few minutes before making his way to board the plane.