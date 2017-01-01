Ahmed Patel's dig at the NDA

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel took a dig at the Centre’s plan to curb black money by pointing out that high-denomination currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 were both introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. “Is it a coincidence that both Rs 1,000 note and Rs 2,000 note is a legacy of NDA 1 & NDA 2? So who is promoting black money?” Patel tweeted. The only difference is while NDA 1 led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a coalition regime, NDA 2 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a BJP-majority government. Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat.



