TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Aman Singh: De-globalisation and lessons for India
Business Standard

Ahmed Patel's dig at the NDA

Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat

Business Standard 

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel took a dig at the Centre’s plan to curb black money by pointing out that high-denomination currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 were both introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. “Is it a coincidence that both Rs 1,000 note and Rs 2,000 note is a legacy of NDA 1 & NDA 2? So who is promoting black money?” Patel tweeted. The only difference is while NDA 1 led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a coalition regime, NDA 2 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a BJP-majority government. Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ahmed Patel's dig at the NDA

Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat

Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat Congress veteran Ahmed Patel took a dig at the Centre’s plan to curb black money by pointing out that high-denomination currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 were both introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. “Is it a coincidence that both Rs 1,000 note and Rs 2,000 note is a legacy of NDA 1 & NDA 2? So who is promoting black money?” Patel tweeted. The only difference is while NDA 1 led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a coalition regime, NDA 2 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a BJP-majority government. Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ahmed Patel's dig at the NDA

Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel took a dig at the Centre’s plan to curb black money by pointing out that high-denomination currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 were both introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. “Is it a coincidence that both Rs 1,000 note and Rs 2,000 note is a legacy of NDA 1 & NDA 2? So who is promoting black money?” Patel tweeted. The only difference is while NDA 1 led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a coalition regime, NDA 2 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a BJP-majority government. Patel and Modi both belong to Gujarat.

image
Business Standard
177 22