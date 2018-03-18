AICC 84th plenary session: Congress leaders, workers face mosquito menace

Sound bite and mosquito bite The held its 84th plenary session at the Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The plenary ended on Sunday, but not before the Congress leaders and workers found themselves harassed by the ubiquitous mosquitoes in the stadium. Former Congress chief (pictured) tried her best to keep her hands under a shawl to escape mosquito bites, but when that failed her aide brought a mosquito repellent cream. Congress spokesperson said the stadium was sprayed with insecticide thrice, but to no avail. He blamed the government for the poor upkeep of the stadium, and wondered about the lot of the sportspersons who come to the stadium for their practice and to play matches.

Pride of place for Mayawati

Days after the surprise win of the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, one spotted a big hoarding outside the party headquarters that showed SP leader and former Chief Minister of the state (pictured) and Bahujan Samaj Party chief together. The hoarding also had pictures of founder Kanshi Ram, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leader Azam Khan. Interestingly, the biggest image in the assortment was that of a smiling The message read, “Jeet ke liye aur ki janta ko dhanyavaad (thanks to the people of and for the win).”

The forgetful Indian

Riders in Bengaluru and the national capital region were more forgetful than their counterparts in cities like Manila, Melbourne, and Singapore in leaving behind items in their cabs, according to the second edition of the by the US-based ride-hailing platform. India topped Uber’s list of most forgetful countries in the Asia Pacific region, with riders leaving behind not just their phones and bags but also things like prawns, and their children’s bicycles. More riders reported lost items on weekends, and people were most likely to forget things between 5 am and 6 am and between 1 pm and 4 pm, showed the index.