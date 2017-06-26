Air India: On the selling block, finally

Some musings on the possible sale of India's national carrier

First, the good news. A government has finally made up its mind to bite the Air India bullet. If the NDA actually pulls this sale off, it will be one of the biggest and toughest reforms that I for one didn’t think I’d see happen in my lifetime. Last week, I happened to meet a few people involved in the process. Reams have been written on the subject and I have no new gems to add but here are my main takeaways from what I understood. Sale of Air India seems a fait accompli this time around. The ministry of civil aviation and the ministers may have some apprehensions ...

Anjuli Bhargava