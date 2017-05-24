Air India's flight to nowhere

There are several theories doing the rounds about the government’s action plan for Air India (AI). Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has just added one more to that list. In an interview with The Hindu, Mr Sinha said the government was working on a “robust” multi-dimensional transformation plan for AI to make it a “great global airline”. In an interaction with this newspaper, the minister said pretty much the same, except that he termed it a “winning” strategy, without giving any details. The common theme in his response was that ...

Shyamal Majumdar