Akash Prakash: No news is good news

When considering the Budget for FY18, the first thought which comes to mind is that while not very ambitious, thankfully the finance minister did nothing negative which could sour sentiment. There was no lurch towards anti-rich policies, or signs of the class warfare present in some of the recent speeches of the prime minister. We have no change in the long-term capital gains tax regime, no wealth tax, global tax, no estate duty etc. For a while it seemed that we were back to the 1970s and that being wealthy was seen as a crime. That rhetoric has thankfully been put into cold storage with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?