TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

SAIL: Fortune revival hinges on ability to tighten costs
Business Standard

Akhilesh Yadav's Maruti moment

Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles

Business Standard 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles in a battle for control of the Samajwadi Party, but about two decades ago, he was rejected by Maruti, India’s largest car-maker, as an applicant for a dealership. 

His father, then the country’s defence minister, had made the approach, having decided his son, fresh from Australia, with a degree in environmental engineering, was unfit for politics. After meeting Yadav fils, however, a senior Maruti official concluded that his knowledge of the automobile industry was too sparse to warrant a dealership. Plus, he added, the number of hangers-on around Yadav convinced him that the young man was headed for a successful political career.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Akhilesh Yadav's Maruti moment

Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles

Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles in a battle for control of the Samajwadi Party, but about two decades ago, he was rejected by Maruti, India’s largest car-maker, as an applicant for a dealership. 

His father, then the country’s defence minister, had made the approach, having decided his son, fresh from Australia, with a degree in environmental engineering, was unfit for politics. After meeting Yadav fils, however, a senior Maruti official concluded that his knowledge of the automobile industry was too sparse to warrant a dealership. Plus, he added, the number of hangers-on around Yadav convinced him that the young man was headed for a successful political career.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Akhilesh Yadav's Maruti moment

Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles in a battle for control of the Samajwadi Party, but about two decades ago, he was rejected by Maruti, India’s largest car-maker, as an applicant for a dealership. 

His father, then the country’s defence minister, had made the approach, having decided his son, fresh from Australia, with a degree in environmental engineering, was unfit for politics. After meeting Yadav fils, however, a senior Maruti official concluded that his knowledge of the automobile industry was too sparse to warrant a dealership. Plus, he added, the number of hangers-on around Yadav convinced him that the young man was headed for a successful political career.

image
Business Standard
177 22