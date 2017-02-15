Akhilesh Yadav's Maruti moment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister may have displayed uncommon political ability by vanquishing his father and uncles in a battle for control of the Samajwadi Party, but about two decades ago, he was rejected by Maruti, India’s largest car-maker, as an applicant for a dealership.



His father, then the country’s defence minister, had made the approach, having decided his son, fresh from Australia, with a degree in environmental engineering, was unfit for politics. After meeting Yadav fils, however, a senior Maruti official concluded that his knowledge of the automobile industry was too sparse to warrant a dealership. Plus, he added, the number of hangers-on around Yadav convinced him that the young man was headed for a successful political career.