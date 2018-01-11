All for Sitaram Yechury: Ghulam Nabi Azad's suggestion was tongue-in-cheek

On December 20, during the winter session of Parliament, (United) state unit chief MP quit his Rajya Sabha seat to protest his party chief, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's decision to align with the The (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, and speculation is rife on who might be picked to fill the vacancy.

Recently, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, good humouredly, suggested to some in the CPI (M) if they would be willing to support a common candidate. Intrigued, the CPI (M) members wondered who would that common candidate be. left them speechless by suggesting the name of CPI (M) chief It is little secret how a section within the CPI (M) had nixed a Congress proposal to send Yechury to the Rajya Sabha for a third term from But sources in both, the Congress and CPI (M), said Azad's suggestion was more tongue-in-cheek than with any serious intent.