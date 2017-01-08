All in a day's work

He kept tweeting about his stopovers

Congress member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor seems at ease in every role he plays. On Friday, he said he was arrested by the Kerala Police for participating in a rally against demonetisation in his Lok Sabha constituency, Thiruvananthapuram. After his release the same day, he was seen sharing the stage and chatting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Then he participated in a local Swachh Bharat initiative where he was seen with a shovel in a field. After that he attended a district youth conference, where he had lunch and enjoyed cultural performances by children. He followed this up by taking part in a protest gathering by contractual workers. Later, he graced the stage at a school function with the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Kerala governor. All along, he kept tweeting about his stopovers.



