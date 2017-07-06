TRENDING ON BS
All over a cow

Stray cattle are a common sight on Odisha’s newly built highways. It is also not uncommon to see them hit by speeding vehicles. Biju Janata Dal member of Parliament Tathagata Satpathy gave the Opposition some fodder on Twitter when he tweeted about Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, who is touring the state. “Amit Shah’s carcade hits a cow at Barchana, Orissa. Animal badly hurt. Holy cow! - TS,” Satpathy posted on his account @SatpathyLive. BJP baiters had a field day discussing if gaurakshaks would attack Shah now while others added details of how multiple vehicles hit the cow. Yet others discussed the semantics of “carcade”, saying it should be “cavalcade”.

