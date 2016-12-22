Alphabet soup

There’s no let-up in the comedy of errors on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s social media pages. The latest is a tweet on Siddaramaiah meeting with Lee Zong, “CM of Siachen province”. Once the twitterati pointed that Siachen is a glacier in northern Kashmir that is controlled by India despite efforts by neighbouring countries to usurp it, an embarrassed CM’s office deleted the tweet. The mistake was repeated later on Siddaramaiah Facebook page, though by that time "Siachen" had become "Saichen". As it turned out, the delegation was from Sichuan province and its leader was not “chief minister” but a senior-level government official.



Business Standard