Alternative to note ban to tackle black money

Several economists and critics have said demonetisation has not been a success and, in any case, the same result expected to be achieved by demonetisation could be achieved by other methods. None has discussed clearly what those are. I am including in this discussion the most eloquent and famous ones. Namely, Raghuraman Rajan, Arun Kumar and Kaushik Basu. I am trying to put together the alternatives they suggested directly or indirectly to achieve the same results as demonetisation, from their writings, books and interviews. Rajan has not written anything on this in his book, I do ...