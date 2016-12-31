Aman Singh: De-globalisation and lessons for India

The developed world's advisory of 'inclusive growth' to others has come back to haunt it

While the ashes of the Brexit poll may have gone cold, the ghost of the US elections is not quite buried yet as the spectre of de-globalisation and post-truth politics looms large over the world. However, a more rational and less emotional analysis of Brexit and Donald Trump’s victory offers tremendous socio-political and economic learning for India. The sharp divide visible in the voting pattern between urban Britain and the English countryside in June’s Brexit referendum or that between the average white male with high school education or less and other population groups in ...

Aman Singh