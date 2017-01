Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh, a former army man, hopes to win the support of the large number of ex-servicemen in the state by promising gainful employment for many of them if he becomes chief minister. Singh plans to deploy one ex-servicemen each for around 12,700 villages in the state and let them oversee implementation of all welfare schemes. Singh would like to call them guardians of governance and he will personally monitor their performance. The concern is that much of government doles end up lining the pockets of the local bureaucracy.