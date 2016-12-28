Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh (pictured) believes there is something fishy in the nomination of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jarnail Singh against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi Assembly constituency in the state. Amarinder Singh has alleged that the AAP is hand in glove with the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Jarnail Singh, considered a lightweight candidate, has been named to ensure a smooth victory for Badal senior. Singh has said that the AAP’s sole aim to enter the poll fray in Punjab was to cut into Congress votes and indirectly help the ruling combine of the SAD and the Bharatiya Janata Party to come to power a third time.
Amarinder's hunch
Singh says that the AAP's sole aim to enter the poll fray in Punjab was to cut into Congress votes
Business Standard December 28, 2016 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK5Xdu
