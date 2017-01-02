Amarinder's poll calendar

It is election time in Punjab and state Congress president Amarinder Singh does not want to miss any opportunity to impress voters. Keeping the religious sentiments attached to the mega event in mind, Singh will visit the holy Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara on January 3 to participate in the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. The establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh is considered one of the most important events in the history of Sikhism. NRIs from around the world, who take keen interest in state polls, are expected to visit the holy place. Punjab will have assembly polls next month.