Amid discontent in SP, Akhilesh looks for alliance partners

Even as the Samajwadi Party (SP) father and son duo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were fighting over the control of the party symbol, the latter had signalled his intention to push on with alliance partners. This is clear from the fact that while the hearing of the symbol case in the Election Commission was on Friday, on the previous Tuesday the Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote to potential alliance partners including the Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Janata Dal United and others, asking them to consider tying up with the SP in the state. Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with his father and the subsequent patch-up were probably eyewash. Everything will move fast this week. Akhilesh Yadav’s tone in the letter was respectful and considerate. This has impressed potential allies, with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi cancelling his China visit in the wake of this letter.