Amit Shah's Parliament speech: LPG subsidy, date of birth issue, and more

He said subsidy worth Rs 10.3 mn was surrendered after Modi appealed to people to give up subsidy on cooking gas cylinders

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah made his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha. The speech led to much mirth.

He said subsidy worth Rs 10.3 million was surrendered after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to give up the subsidy on cooking gas cylinders. He likened Modi's appeal to that of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. ALSO READ: Better to sell pakodas than be jobless: Amit Shah backs Modi in Rajya Sabha To tide over the scarcity of grains during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Shastri had asked people to fast on Saturdays, he said, and millions did just that. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member DP Triparthi corrected Shah and said Shastri had asked people to fast on Mondays. Shah thanked Tripathi and said he wouldn't know because he "wasn't born then". According to Shah's official website amitshah.co.in, the BJP chief was born on October 22, 1964.

First Published: Mon, February 05 2018. 21:57 IST

