Amit Shah's Parliament speech: LPG subsidy, date of birth issue, and more

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief made his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha. The speech led to much mirth.

He said subsidy worth Rs 10.3 million was surrendered after Prime Minister appealed to people to give up the subsidy on He likened Modi's appeal to that of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. ALSO READ: Better to sell pakodas than be jobless: Amit Shah backs Modi in Rajya Sabha To tide over the scarcity of grains during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Shastri had asked people to fast on Saturdays, he said, and millions did just that. (NCP) member DP Triparthi corrected Shah and said Shastri had asked people to fast on Mondays. Shah thanked Tripathi and said he wouldn't know because he "wasn't born then". According to Shah's official website amitshah.co.in, the BJP chief was born on October 22, 1964.